Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Thrives in return to starting lineup

Brown finished with 24 points (10-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 114-112 victory over the 76ers.

Brown moved back into the starting lineup at the expense of Marcus Smart and looked very good in his 31 minutes. He still did not see his normal allotment of playing time meaning that there could be some lingering soreness, but he appeared untroubled as he helped the Celtics overcome a dogged 76ers team. He will get a few days rest before the Cavaliers arrive for the first of two games at the Garden.