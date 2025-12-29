Brown logged 37 points (14-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 37 minutes during the Celtics' 114-108 loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Brown scored 27 of his 37 points in the first half but wasn't able to match that kind of production over the final two quarters of Sunday's loss. It was his ninth-straight 30-point game, which ties the Celtics' franchise record set by Larry Bird during the 1984-85 season. Since Dec. 2, Brown has averaged 32.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.1 steals over 35.4 minutes per game.