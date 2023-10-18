Brown finished with 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists and three rebounds over 30 minutes in Tuesday's 123-110 preseason win over New York.

Brown returned to the lineup after missing the last two games due to rest, finishing Tuesday's preseason contest with a team-leading assist mark and as one of six Celtics players in double figures in scoring against the Knicks. Brown has tallied 18.0 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds over 28.0 minutes in two preseason games so far.