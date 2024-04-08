Brown closed Sunday's 124-107 win over the Trail Blazers with 26 points (10-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes.

Brown ended up taking the court for Boston in Sunday's victory despite dealing with a hand injury that sidelined him in two of the past three games, going on to lead all Celtics players in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying trio of threes. Brown has now scored 20 or more points in eight of his last 10 games and in two straight appearances.