Brown tallied 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes in Thursday's 127-99 preseason win over Charlotte.

Brown once again led the Celtics in scoring while posting his first 20-point outing of the preseason while connecting on a preseason-best mark from three in Thursday's preseason finale. Brown appeared in three games this preseason, averaging 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 26.3 minutes per contest.