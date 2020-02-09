Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Trending toward playing

Coach Brad Stevens labeled Brown (ankle) as "more probable than questionable" heading into Sunday's game against the Thunder.

After sitting out Friday's 112-107 win over the Hawks, Brown is listed as questionable on the official injury report for Sunday's game, but Stevens' comments suggest that the swingman will likely avoid a second straight absence. Before officially ruling Brown in for the game, he'll go through a workout during pregame warmups. A decision on his status should arrive shortly before the 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff.