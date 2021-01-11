Tuesday's game for Brown between the Celtics and Bulls has been postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
This will be the second straight postponement for the Celtics, who had Sunday's game against Miami nixed after failing to have enough players available. With the virus ravaging Boston's roster, it's very possible Wednesday's game against Orlando could also be in jeopardy.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable due to protocols•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Second straight double-double•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Posts double-double against Heat•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Stuffs stat sheet in win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads team with 31 points•