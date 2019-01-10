Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Turns in well-rounded final line

Brown put up 22 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3PT, 6-8 FT) and recorded seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 29 minutes Wednesday against Indiana.

Brown was held to just four points in Boston's last game Monday against Brooklyn, but he responded with a stellar bench effort. He was one of his team's key contributors in a 135-108 victory, sinking 58.3 percent of his field goals and a pair of threes. Despite his bench role, Brown is averaging 28 minutes in his previous five games.