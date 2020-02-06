Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Tweaks ankle in win

Brown "tweaked" his sore ankle in Wednesday's 116-100 win over the Magic, according to coach Brad Stevens, though he added that it "didn't look bad", Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

The injury occurred as the game was winding down, with Brown showcasing some discomfort after a shot attempt. He finished with 18 points (8-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT) and five rebounds in 38 minutes. Based on coach Stevens' speculation, the injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, though there's a chance it could jeopardize Brown's status for Friday's tilt with Atlanta. Look for an update from the team ahead of the game to clarify his availability.