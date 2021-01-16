Brown posted 21 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 25 minutes in Friday's win over the Magic.

The Celtics were without Jayson Tatum (COVID-19 protocols) and Marcus Smart didn't have his best outing, so Brown was forced to fulfill a playmaker role and thrived -- he posted a season-high mark in assists while also pacing the Celtics in scoring. Brown has at least 20 points in all but two of his appearances this season and should continue to see plenty of usage with Tatum out.