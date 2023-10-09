Brown won't play Monday against the Knicks due to rest purposes, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Brown posted 19 points in Sunday's preseason opener against Philadelphia, but he'll take a seat for the second half of Boston's back-to-back. The All-Star wing's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Philadelphia.
