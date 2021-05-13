Brown (wrist) underwent successful surgery Thursday and is expected to return to basketball activities in about three months, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Brown concludes the season with career-best averages in points (24.7), assists (3.4), steals (1.2), blocks (0.6) and made three-pointers (2.8) per game while also adding 6.0 rebounds in 34.5 minutes. Brown also set new career highs in field-goal percentage (48.4), free-throw percentage (76.4), and three-point percentage (39.7). His recovery timetable will presumably cut into his offseason workout schedule, but Brown should be available for the start of 2021 training camp.