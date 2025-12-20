Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Unlikely to face Raptors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Raptors due to illness, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.
Brown is unlikely to play in the closing end of the Celtics' back-to-back set due to illness. The star wing played 35 games in the opening half, dropping 30 points with nine rebounds and seven assists. If he winds up sitting Saturday, Sam Hauser, Hugo Gonzalez and Baylor Scheierman could see more playing time.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Passes Celtics legend in points•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Pops for 34 in loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Delivers another 30-point game•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Paces Boston in win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Flirts with triple-double Friday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Good to go Friday•