Brown is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Raptors due to illness, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Brown is unlikely to play in the closing end of the Celtics' back-to-back set due to illness. The star wing played 35 games in the opening half, dropping 30 points with nine rebounds and seven assists. If he winds up sitting Saturday, Sam Hauser, Hugo Gonzalez and Baylor Scheierman could see more playing time.