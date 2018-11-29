Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Unlikely to play Friday

Head coach Brad Stevens does not expect Brown (back) to play in Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Brown did not participate in the Celtics' light workout Thursday, so there looks to be close to no chance he suits up for Friday's contest. Marcus Smart practiced with the starters and will likely remain part of the starting backcourt against the Cavaliers.

