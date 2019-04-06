Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Unlikely to play Sunday

Brown (back) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Magic, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Back spasms will likely keep Brown on the sidelines for a fourth straight contest. Assuming he's out again, his next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Wizards -- the final game of the Celtics' regular season.

