Brown is doubtful to return to Saturday's game against the Nets due to low back spasms, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Brown was replaced by Payton Pritchard at the 6:12 mark of the third quarter of Saturday's game, and it doesn't appear that the former will return. If he's indeed done for the night, he'll finish with eight points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 24 minutes. Expect Pritchard and Baylor Scheierman to see extended playing time due to Brown's absence.