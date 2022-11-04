Brown (illness) will play in Friday's game versus the Bulls, Keith Smith of Spotrac reports.

Brown was listed as questionable due to a non-COVID illness but is now expected to play Friday. Brown has averaged 26.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 37.6 minutes across seven games this season. The All-Star guard should continue to start and be a high-volume scorer Friday.