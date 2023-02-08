Brown (illness) will be in uniform for Wednesday's game versus the 76ers.
Brown initially held a probable designation, so this outcome isn't an unexpected one. The star guard has tallied 22 or more points over his last six appearances and will look to pick up where he left off Wednesday in his return from a one-game absence.
