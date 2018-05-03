Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Upgraded to probable for Game 2

Brown (hamstring) has been upgraded to probable for Thursday's Game 2 against the 76ers, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports. If he plays, he will come off the bench.

Brown was previously listed as doubtful, so this news is surprising. But, it appears he's healing faster than expected. However, if he does end up seeing the floor, it could be in a limited capacity. More information should emerge as tipoff draws closer.