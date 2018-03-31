Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Upgraded to probable Saturday

Brown (toe) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Saturday's game against the Raptors.

Brown injured his toe during the team's victory over the Jazz on Wednesday. He entered Saturday listed as questionable, but, after going through various activities throughout the day, is feeling well enough to most likely take the floor. Over the past three games, he's averaging 15.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 26.7 minutes.