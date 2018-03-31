Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Upgraded to probable Saturday
Brown (toe) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Saturday's game against the Raptors.
Brown injured his toe during the team's victory over the Jazz on Wednesday. He entered Saturday listed as questionable, but, after going through various activities throughout the day, is feeling well enough to most likely take the floor. Over the past three games, he's averaging 15.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 26.7 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable Saturday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads team with 21 points•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Struggles with shot in second game back•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 19 points in return•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Starting Sunday vs. Kings•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Deemed probable Sunday vs. Kings•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...