Brown posted 41 points (17-32 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, five steals and one block across 39 minutes in Saturday's 119-115 loss to Minnesota.

Brown dueled with Anthony Edwards (39 points) and led all players in points, though the former was unable to take home the win. Brown tied his season high in points but also made his presence felt across the stat sheet. The star forward dished out a team high in assists and grabbed more than two steals for the first time this season, securing a career-high mark in swipes. Additionally, he has now scored at least 26 points in six consecutive contests.