Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Well-rounded outing in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown posted 41 points (17-32 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, five steals and one block across 39 minutes in Saturday's 119-115 loss to Minnesota.
Brown dueled with Anthony Edwards (39 points) and led all players in points, though the former was unable to take home the win. Brown tied his season high in points but also made his presence felt across the stat sheet. The star forward dished out a team high in assists and grabbed more than two steals for the first time this season, securing a career-high mark in swipes. Additionally, he has now scored at least 26 points in six consecutive contests.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Battling back spasms•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Rolls to 35-point night•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 26 points with eight boards•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 29 points with four dimes•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Big double-double in Sunday's win•