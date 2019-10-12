Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Well rounded production Friday

Brown tallied 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 100-75 preseason victory over the Magic.

Brown contributed across the board in the blowout victory, continuing his strong preseason. Brown has found it difficult to reach any great heights over the course of his short career, at least from a fantasy perspective. There is no indication that will change but he is still very young and he is going to be given plenty of opportunities.