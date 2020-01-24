Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will attempt to play Friday
Brown (ankle) said he's going to attempt to play Friday against the Magic, Celtics team reporter Amanda Pflugrad reports.
The 23-year-old is officially questionable for the contest, but Friday morning's shootaround apparently went well enough for him try and suit up. Brown missed three of the last four games with thumb and ankle sprains, so it's still worth keeping an eye on his official availability as the 7 p.m. ET tipoff draws closer.
