Brown (ankle) will be available for Sunday's game against the Blazers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Brown emerged from Friday's overtime win over the Spurs with a sprained right ankle, and while he likely won't be at 100 percent, the star wing will be available Sunday night. Brown saw 44 minutes of action Friday but had one of his worst games of the season, as he hit just 5-of-24 field-goal attempts en route to 17 points. He did tack on five boards, two assists, two steals and two blocks, however.