Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will be available Sunday

Brown will be available to play Sunday against the Magic, Jay King of The Athletic reports. He'll face an unspecified minutes restriction.

Earlier in the weekend, it sounded as though Brown would miss a fourth straight game, but he's apparently made significant progress in the last 24 hours and will be held to a minutes limit off the bench, per John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com.

