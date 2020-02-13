Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will be game-time call
Brown (calf) participated in morning shootaround and will test things out before tipoff to determine his availability for Thursday's game against the Clippers.
Brown picked up a calf contusion during Tuesday's loss to the Rockets, but he was initially listed as probable, so there seems to be a good chance that he'll play. If he's out, Marcus Smart would presumably see extra usage and playing time.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...