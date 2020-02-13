Play

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will be game-time call

Brown (calf) participated in morning shootaround and will test things out before tipoff to determine his availability for Thursday's game against the Clippers.

Brown picked up a calf contusion during Tuesday's loss to the Rockets, but he was initially listed as probable, so there seems to be a good chance that he'll play. If he's out, Marcus Smart would presumably see extra usage and playing time.

