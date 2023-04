Brown (finger) will miss the final two games of the regular season but will be good to go for the start of the playoffs, Brian Robb of The Springfield Republican reports.

Per Robb, Brown had to receive five stitches after cutting his hand at his home Thursday evening, resulting in his absence for the last pair of regular-season contests. Fortunately, the issue doesn't appear to be too severe, and Brown should resume his usual duties once the Celtics begin their playoff run.