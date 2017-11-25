Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will not play Saturday

Brown (personal) will not play Saturday against the Pacers, Kyle Draper of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Brown traveled home to Georgia following the death of a friend, and he'll remain away from the team Saturday. As a result, the Celtics will go with Daniel Theis in the starting lineup alongside Al Horford and Jayson Tatum up front.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop