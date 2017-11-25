Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will not play Saturday
Brown (personal) will not play Saturday against the Pacers, Kyle Draper of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Brown traveled home to Georgia following the death of a friend, and he'll remain away from the team Saturday. As a result, the Celtics will go with Daniel Theis in the starting lineup alongside Al Horford and Jayson Tatum up front.
