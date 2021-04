Brown will not return to Friday's matchup with the Rockets due to a bruised left knee, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Brown was having a nice night before suffering the injury. He compiled 22 points (9-20 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-4 FT),11 rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes. His status for Sunday's game against the Hornets is now uncertain until the Celtics provide an update on the situation.