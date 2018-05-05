Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will play about 25 minutes off bench

Brown (hamstring) will come off the bench and play about 25 minutes for Saturday's Game 3 against Philadelphia, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Brown's status was in question for Game 3 following some soreness after participating in Game 2. However, it appears he will play through whatever he's feeling, though it won't be a full workload. He put together a solid outing during Game 2, posting 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes.