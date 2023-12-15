Brown (knee) will play Friday against the Magic, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Despite being listed on the injury report with an ankle injury followed by a knee injury, Brown will play in both halves of the Celtics' current back-to-back set. Brown tallied 22 points (10-20 FG), five rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during a 116-107 win over the Cavaliers on Thursday.
