Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will play Friday

Brown (eye) will play Friday against the Spurs, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Brown was held out of Wednesday's win over Dallas due to inflammation in his right eye, but it's apparently under control, and he's expected to be back in the starting lineup Friday. The second-year wing, who's averaging 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game on the year, will wear protective goggles for roughly the next week.