Brown (pelvis) is available for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown, Derrick White (hand) and Jayson Tatum (ankle) have gotten the green light, but Jrue Holiday (knee) will join Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) on the sidelines. Since the All-Star break, Brown has averaged 28.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.5 minutes over eight appearances.