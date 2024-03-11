Brown (pelvis) is available for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Brown, Derrick White (hand) and Jayson Tatum (ankle) have gotten the green light, but Jrue Holiday (knee) will join Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) on the sidelines. Since the All-Star break, Brown has averaged 28.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.5 minutes over eight appearances.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Listed questionable at Portland•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Makes history in win Saturday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Set to play against Phoenix•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Season-best outing in double-double•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will play Thursday•