Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will play Monday
Brown (thumb) will return to action Monday against the Lakers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.
The versatile wing missed the last two games with a sprained thumb, but the issue was never something that was expected to keep him out for an extended period. Brown will be back in the mix Monday night, and the Celtics also expected to have Kemba Walker (knee) available in the backcourt.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...