Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will play Monday

Brown (thumb) will return to action Monday against the Lakers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

The versatile wing missed the last two games with a sprained thumb, but the issue was never something that was expected to keep him out for an extended period. Brown will be back in the mix Monday night, and the Celtics also expected to have Kemba Walker (knee) available in the backcourt.

