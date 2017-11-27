Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will play, start Monday vs. Pistons
Brown (personal) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Pistons and will start at shooting guard, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
Brown was away from the team Saturday following the death of a close friend, but has since rejoined the team and will be back in the lineup Monday. Look for Brown to take on his normal role in the starting lineup at shooting guard and he's not expected to have any sort of restrictions. With Brown back, look for Marcus Smart to head back to a bench role after posting 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes of relief Saturday.
