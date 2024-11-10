Brown (hip) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
Brown has been upgraded from questionable to available and will make his return to game action after missing four straight contests due to a left hip strain. He may face restrictions, but Brown should slide back into Boston's starting lineup.
