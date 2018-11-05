Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will play through foot issue

Brown acknowledged that he's still dealing with pain in his feet, but he'll be available for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Brown is battling a condition called metatarsalgia, and he said he's changing the orthotics in his shoes in an attempt to combat the pain. The versatile guard indicated that he'll "be alright" for Monday, but the issue is something to monitor, as it caused him to miss Thursday's win over Milwaukee. Brown returned to action Saturday in Indianapolis, finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocks in 31 minutes.