Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will play through foot issue
Brown acknowledged that he's still dealing with pain in his feet, but he'll be available for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Brown is battling a condition called metatarsalgia, and he said he's changing the orthotics in his shoes in an attempt to combat the pain. The versatile guard indicated that he'll "be alright" for Monday, but the issue is something to monitor, as it caused him to miss Thursday's win over Milwaukee. Brown returned to action Saturday in Indianapolis, finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocks in 31 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Cleared to play•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Plans to play Saturday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable Saturday vs. Pacers•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out vs. Bucks•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Going through warmups, still questionable•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...