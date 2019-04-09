Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will play vs. Wiz

Brown (back) will be available for Tuesday's game against Washington.

Brown has been slowed by a sore back for the last week, but he was able to play in Sunday's loss to Orlando, and he'll be on the floor Tuesday as the Celtics wrap the regular season. With a number of other regulars sitting out, Brown will have a chance at extended minutes.

