Brown (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown will suit up for a second straight game after missing two of the previous three contests. Despite missing some time, Brown has been sharp over the last month and averaged 29.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.1 minutes over his last 11 appearances.