Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will remain on minutes restriction Monday

Brown (hamstring) will remain on a minutes restriction for Game 4 against the Sixers on Monday, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Brown was expected to be on a 25-minute restriction in Game 3 on Saturday, but ended up logging 29 minutes, which resulted in 16 points and nine rebounds. That suggests the hamstring wasn't giving him much of an issue and as expected, he'll continue to play through the ailment in Game 4. Coach Brad Stevens and the Celtics' medical staff aren't quite ready to deem him 100 percent healthy despite the improvements, though, so Brown is fully expected to have some restrictions once again Monday. As a result, Brown may carry some risk in DFS contests.