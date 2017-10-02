Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will run with starters in preseason opener
Brown will start at shooting guard for Monday's preseason opener against the Hornets.
According to Jay King of MassLive.com, coach Brad Stevens wants Marcus Smart's experience and energy with the second unit, which allows Brown to draw into the starting lineup at shooting guard. It's unclear exactly if this is the lineup that coach Stevens will deploy once the regular season approaches, though it's still encouraging for Brown's fantasy value. Whether off the bench or in the top unit, Brown is expected to step into a larger role with the Celtics this season and he's reportedly ready to showoff an improved jumpshot as well, which would certainly be yet another boost in fantasy. Continue to monitor coach Stevens' lineups throughout the preseason.
