Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will start Tuesday
Brown will start in Tuesday's regular-season opener against Cleveland.
Brown started in all four of the Celtics' preseason games this year and will presumably keep getting the nod over Marcus Smart for the first part of the regular season. This is made possible because the Celtics traded away Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder this offseason, after Brown averaged 17.2 minutes during his rookie season last year. Despite the nod, Brown and Smart will likely see similar minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Comes up just shy of double-double Monday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will run with starters in preseason opener•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Set for larger role in second season•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Likely shut down for rest of summer league•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out Thursday vs. Warriors•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Exits with leg injury•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...