Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will start Tuesday

Brown will start in Tuesday's regular-season opener against Cleveland.

Brown started in all four of the Celtics' preseason games this year and will presumably keep getting the nod over Marcus Smart for the first part of the regular season. This is made possible because the Celtics traded away Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder this offseason, after Brown averaged 17.2 minutes during his rookie season last year. Despite the nod, Brown and Smart will likely see similar minutes.