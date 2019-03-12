Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will start vs. Clippers
Brown will enter the starting lineup for Monday's game against Los Angeles, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
With Jayson Tatum (shoulder) out for the contest, Brown will join the first unit. He registered 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals over 29 minutes in his last start Feb. 5 against Cleveland.
