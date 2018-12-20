Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will start Wednesday
Brown will start Wednesday's game against the Suns, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
Brown will get the start in place of usual starter Marcus Morris who's absent Wednesday due to right knee soreness. Through 24 games, including 19 starts, Brown is averaging 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 27.3 minutes.
