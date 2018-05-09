Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will start Wednesday

Brown will draw the start for Game 5 against the 76ers on Wednesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Brown has been coming off the bench since he missed a game with a hamstring injury, but he will make his return to the starting five Wednesday, moving Marcus Smart back to the bench. Brown has played between 23 and 29 minutes in those three games, but the move to the starting lineup will likely put an end to his minutes restriction. Brown was averaging 37.8 minutes in the postseason before suffering the injury, and will likely be closer to that total on Wednesday.