Brown (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown was added to the injury report as doubtful due to lower-back spasms, so this was the expected outcome. The Celtics have yet to release their starting lineup, but look for Hugo Gonzalez and Baylor Scheierman to see an increase in chances Monday night.

