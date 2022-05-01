Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said Brown (hamstring) won't have a minutes restriction during Sunday's Game 1 against the Bucks, Brian Robb of The Springfield Republican reports.

Brown was experiencing tightness in his left hamstring during the Celtics' opening-round sweep of the Nets, and Udoka said the issue could affect him throughout the second-round matchup with Milwaukee. However, the All-Star caliber wing isn't listed on the injury report and is expected to garner his usual workload in Game 1. During the opening-round sweep, Brown averaged 22.5 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals in 38.8 minutes per game.