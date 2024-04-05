Share Video

Brown (hand) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Brown continues to deal with a left hand sprain and will be unavailable for the second time in the last three games. Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser could see an uptick in playing time against Sacramento, while Brown's next chance to return will be Sunday against the Trail Blazers.

