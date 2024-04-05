Brown (hand) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Brown continues to deal with a left hand sprain and will be unavailable for the second time in the last three games. Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser could see an uptick in playing time against Sacramento, while Brown's next chance to return will be Sunday against the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable against Sacramento•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Available for Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable to play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Dealing with hand sprain•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Mediocre in discouraging loss•