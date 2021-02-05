Brown (knee) is unavailable for Friday's game against the Clippers.
The 24-year-old was considered questionable for Friday's contest with a sore left knee, and he'll end up missing his first game of the season. Javonte Green is a candidate to start with Brown sidelined in Los Angeles.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Friday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 21 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Registers double-double•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Bestows 28 points vs. Lakers•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Fills stat sheet in loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Goes for 26 points Monday•