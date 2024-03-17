Brown (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Brown will be sidelined for the second time over his last three appearances. However, the absences seem precautionary, as they've both come during back-to-back sets, and he was able to post 37 points (14-23 FG) in 33 minutes during Thursday's win over the Suns. Brown's next chance to suit up will come Monday versus the Pistons, but the Celtics almost have the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference locked up, so they may continue to err on the side of caution.